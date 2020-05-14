Catholic World News

‘Virginia Values Act’ could make state a hotbed for LGBTQ litigation against employers

May 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Richmond Times-Dispatch

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Ralph Northam signed the act into law in April. In a recent policy update, the US bishops’ marriage initiative described the act as “a wide-reaching ‘nondiscrimination’ law, protecting ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’ in employment, housing, and public accommodations (including restrooms and the like)—with no accommodations for faith-based facilities and employers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!