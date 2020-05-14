Catholic World News

New York governor, in executive order, extends window on Child Victims Act due to pandemic

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s 2019 Child Victims Act “suspended the statute of limitations for a year to allow victims to pursue even decades-old allegations of abuse against priests, teachers, Boy Scout leaders and other adults,” the report notes.

