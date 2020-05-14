Catholic World News

Employee sues Diocese of Saginaw, claiming retaliation for reporting sex-abuse complaint

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A maintenance worker alleges retaliation “for reporting a relative had been assaulted by the Rev. Robert J. DeLand. A jury acquitted DeLand of charges related to the relative, but DeLand was convicted of sexual assaulting a different person in a separate case.” Father DeLand was the diocese’s vocations director for five years.

