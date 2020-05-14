Liberian bishops warn against political repression during CO19 lockdown

Catholic World News

May 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 4.9 million (map) is 43% Christian, 39% ethnic religionist, and 16% Muslim.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!