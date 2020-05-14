Catholic World News

US bishops express solidarity with native, indigenous communities during pandemic

May 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are heartbroken over reports that Native and Indigenous communities across this country are suffering at disproportionately high rates from the COVID-19 pandemic,” two prelates who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement. “We implore lawmakers and government officials to protect the life and dignity of Native and Indigenous peoples by working with tribal leaders to ensure strong support and ample resources to protect their communities.”

