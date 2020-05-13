Catholic World News

Influential Jesuit journal takes critical look at China and CO19

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Benoit Vermander, a French Jesuit who teaches in Shanghai, examines China’s response to the virus. Instead of unalloyed praise, he offers a mixed review, referring to population control and “the pressures of the state.” He warns, “There is a danger that the coronavirus crisis will be an opportunity for China to further expand what Singapore analyst Eric Teo called ‘a new tribute system’” in its relations with other nations.

