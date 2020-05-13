Catholic World News

+Cardinal Renato Corti, 84

May 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: Ordained a priest in 1959, Cardinal Corti was auxiliary bishop of Milan (1981-1990) and bishop of Novara (1990-2011). Pope Francis named him a cardinal in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!