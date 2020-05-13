Catholic World News

Vatican to cease broadcasting Pope’s daily Mass on May 18, the day public Masses resume in Italy

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During the past two months, the Vatican has broadcast the Pope’s daily Mass in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae.

