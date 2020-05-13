Catholic World News

6 Jesuit priests in Philadelphia die of CO19

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “More than a third of the Jesuit priests who lived at the Manresa Hall health care center in Philadelphia have been killed by the coronavirus,” according to the report. Manresa Hall is the infirmary at St. Joseph’s University’s residence for Jesuits.

