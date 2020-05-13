Catholic World News

Federal judge rules all Kentucky churches can have in-person services

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Evidence that the risk of contagion is heightened in a religious setting any more than a secular one is lacking,” Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove wrote in his ruling against Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s directives. “If social distancing is good enough for Home Depot and Kroger, it is good enough for in-person religious services which, unlike the foregoing, benefit from constitutional protection.”

