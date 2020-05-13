Catholic World News

Pentecostals are in a ‘spiritual war’ against CO19 in Africa—as are some political leaders

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In Zimbabwe, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has been criticized for reassuring his congregants that they will be ‘spared’ from the virus … through prayer and the divine protection he mediates,” according to the report, to which the Italian edition of L’Osservatore Romano has referred in an article entitled “When Superstition Replaces Faith.”

