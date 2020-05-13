Catholic World News

New Catholic Bible translation approved for liturgical use in India, published in US

May 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The new translation, published in the United States as the Augustine Bible, is the English Standard Version —Catholic Edition. “The ESV Catholic Edition adheres to the translation rules given by the Vatican in the 2001 document, Liturgiam Authenticam,” said Mark Giszczak of the Augustine Institute.

