English bishops criticize government plan for slow reopening

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of England and Wales have issued a statement criticizing the government’s plan for a gradual reopening of the nation’s institutions. The plan would keep churches closed until July 4. The bishops said that the plan fails to recognize that “the manner of the opening of churches touches profound sensitivities and spiritual needs.”

