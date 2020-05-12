Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to work of nurses, midwives

May 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: May 12 (Florence Nightingale’s birthday) is International Nurses Day, and 2020 (the 200th anniversary of her birth) is the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife.

