Catholic World News

Supreme Court justices divided in debate over Catholic schools and ‘ministerial exception’

May 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on SCOTUS Blog

CWN Editor's Note: One plaintiff, a former teacher, accused her school of age discrimination; the other accused her school of discrimination based on disability. The issue at stake is whether teachers at Catholic schools fall under the ministerial exception to federal employment law, as attorney Thomas Ascik explained in a recent Catholic World Report article.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!