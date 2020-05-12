Catholic World News

EU cardinal laments nationalism, criticizes closed European borders

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is inadmissible that people who see Europe as a haven of peace, of solidarity – who believe in our theories – get killed while trying to enter this Europe,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.

