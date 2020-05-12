Catholic World News

‘Shocking and beyond our comprehension’: Indian prelate laments plight of migrants

May 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: India’s CO19 lockdown has reduced many migrants to destitution. Following a horrific train accident, Bishop Gerald Almeida of Jabalpur spoke of “discrimination against the poor. If the employers or the government had taken care of them, they would not have faced this tragic death.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!