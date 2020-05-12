Catholic World News

Church leaders alarmed over Philippine government’s shutdown of broadcast network

May 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The muffling of free national discourse — which is the foundation of legitimacy — makes it easier for power to run roughshod over people’s rights and interests,” Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan warned.

