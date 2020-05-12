Catholic World News

We have access to the Father in Jesus through prayer: papal homily

May 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 10 (video), Pope Francis recalled the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration and prayed for European unity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!