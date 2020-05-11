Catholic World News

El Salvador bishops ask employers not to lay off quarantined workers

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of El Salvador have asked employers not to lay off workers who are subject to quarantine because of CO19 infection. “Acting in this way is not human, let alone Christians,” the bishops said.

