Around the world, religious orders plan for aftermath of CO19

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Jesuit Father General Arturo Sosa called for a process of “open-mindedness and conversion” with the aim to “free us from clericalism, paternalism, individualism and authoritarianism, which are found in so many current contexts.”

