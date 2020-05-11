Catholic World News

Nun offers prayer at White House service for National Day of Prayer

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Eneyda Martinez of the Poor Sisters of St. Joseph (Alexandria, Va.) was among those who spoke at the White House’s interfaith service for the National Day of Prayer.

