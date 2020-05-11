Catholic World News

Belgian Brothers of Charity fight for their name after CDF decision

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Brother René Stockman, superior general of the Brothers of Charity, supports the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s recent decision that its affiliated hospitals, at which euthanasia takes place, may no longer be considered Catholic. The Brothers of Charity Organization, which runs the hospitals (and the majority of whose board members are not religious brothers), has vowed to ignore the CDF decision.

