Vatican Museums set to reopen

May 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are completing the installation of thermo-scanners for temperature readings,” said the Secretary-General of the Vatican City State Governorate, Bishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga. Reservations and masks will be required.

