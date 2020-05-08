Catholic World News

Italian bishops, government agree to open churches May 18

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Italy have reached an agreement with the nation’s government to allow for the opening of churches on May 18. The agreement—signed by Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, president of the Italian episcopal conference; and interior minister Luciana Lamorghese—specifies the restrictions that the churches will be required to observe as they revive public worship.

