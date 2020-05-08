Catholic World News

Bishops conclude ‘Our Lady of America’ not supernatural in origin

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A panel of US bishops has concluded that alleged apparitions of “Our Lady of America,” which took place in the late 1950s, “were not of supernatural origin.” After investigating the reported apparitions to Sister Mary Ephrem Neuzil, Bishop Kevin Rhoades—speaking for the panel of bishops who studied the phenomenon—said that the Church “cannot approve or support public devotion or cult.”

