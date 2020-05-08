Catholic World News

Cardinal, archbishop at odds over protest against CO19 lockdown

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Robert Sarah and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano found themselves in conflict after the release of a strongly worded statement decrying the CO19 lockdown as “a disturbing prelude to the realization of a world government beyond all control.” Although Cardinal Sarah was listed as having signed the statement, he said that he “decided not to sign the text.” Archbishop Vigano, who drafted and released the statement, insisted that he had received direct authorization form the cardinal.

