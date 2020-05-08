Catholic World News

President Trump: National Day of Prayer proclamation

May 08, 2020

White House

CWN Editor's Note: The presidential proclamation begins, “On this National Day of Prayer, Americans reaffirm that prayer guides and strengthens our Nation, and we express, with humility and gratitude, our ‘firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence.’”

