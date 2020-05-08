Catholic World News

US bishops urge Justice Department to confront the porn industry, protect victims

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This should include enforcement of obscenity laws, investigation of pornography producers and website owners for criminality, national leadership in encouraging states and localities to develop rigorous policies against the industry and in the service of survivors, and more,” the bishops said in their letter.

