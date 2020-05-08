Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops: Health systems are collapsing in the Amazon region

May 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The death rate from CO19 “is one of the highest in the country,” 65 bishops warned in a joint statement, and “society is already witnessing the collapse of health systems in major cities such as Manaus and Belém. The statistics provided by the media do not correspond to reality.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!