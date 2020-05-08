Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops urges caution in CO19 clinical trials

May 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “I do not support human trials for the drugs and vaccine at the moment,” said Bishop Joseph Ndembu Mbatia, chairman of the bishops’ conference’s health commission. “They should start with animals and, when it is known they work, then the drugs can be administered on humans.” The bishops also appealed for transparency in the use of CO19 response funds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!