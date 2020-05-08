Catholic World News

World must act to avert post-pandemic starvation, Caritas warns

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, warned that “the aftershock of the pandemic” will be “more deadly than the impact of the virus itself,” with up to 230 million people at risk of starvation unless the international community takes “courageous and immediate action.”

