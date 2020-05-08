Catholic World News

No pilgrims in Fátima this year for May 13 feast

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Even if our hearts would like to be in Fátima, celebrating together in the same place as in 1917, this time, prudence advises us not to,” said Cardinal António Marto of Leiria-Fátima. Public Masses are scheduled to resume in Portugal on May 30.

