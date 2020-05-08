Catholic World News

Don’t lose sense of belonging to God’s people, Pope advises in homily

May 08, 2020

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 7 (video), Pope Francis prayed for artists. The Pope preached that “the most dangerous deviations of Christians” stem from “lack of memory of belonging to a people. When this is lacking, dogmatisms, moralism, ethicalism, elitist movements come.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!