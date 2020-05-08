Catholic World News

Bishops weigh in on Supreme Court religious-liberty cases

May 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Three bishops who chair USCCB committees discuss three cases the Supreme Court is hearing this month: Little Sisters of the Poor v. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and St. James School v. Biel.

