Catholic World News

Australian commission: Cardinal Pell knew of abuse

May 07, 2020

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: A royal commission in Australia has released its report charging that Cardinal George Pell was aware of sexual abuse by priests that took place before he became a bishop. The commission’s findings on the cardinal—which had been withheld during his trial on abuse charges—were released this week. Cardinal Pell insisted that the commission’s conclusions were “not supported by evidence.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!