Cincinnati auxiliary bishop resigns; withheld information on abuse

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Joseph Binzer, an auxiliary of the Cincinnati archdiocese. An investigation last year revealed that Bishop Binzer had withheld information about reported sexual abuse by a priest; he acknowledged his failure and offered his resignation—which was accepted this week.

