Ten arrested in Argentina after Mass breaking quarantine

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Argentina arrested ten people who had attended a Mass in violation of nationwide lockdown orders. Bishop Pedro Martinez of San Luis said that he “cannot explain how this happened,” since he had instructed priests of his diocese not to celebrate Mass with a congregation.

