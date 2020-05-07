Catholic World News

Samaritan’s Purse booted from Central Park

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Opposition to Samaritan’s Purse Central Park field hospital grew because of the organization’s commitment to marriage as the union of a man and a woman. In contrast, the Vatican’s news agency has praised the Christian organization’s medical efforts in Milan.

