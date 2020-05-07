Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services, other Catholic agencies sign NGO Climate Compact

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The purpose of the Compact is to initiate large-scale change across our sector,” according to InterAction, which organized the compact. “It recognizes that the environment is central to achieving our mission to serve the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people.”

