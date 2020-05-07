Catholic World News

As number of priests declines, Pope merges 2 Canadian dioceses

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has merged the Archdiocese of Ottawa (Canada’s capital city) and the Diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall into the new Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall. In 1970, 666 diocesan and religious priests served in the Ottawa archdiocese; in 1965, 75 priests served in Alexandria-Cornwall (then known as the Diocese of Alexandria). 249 priests will serve in the new Archdiocese of Ottawa-Cornwall.

