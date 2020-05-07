Catholic World News

Beleaguered Nigerian bishop installed in new diocese

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Peter Okpaleke has been installed as the first Bishop of Ekwulobia. Bishop Okpaleke, whose appointment in 2012 as head of Nigeria’s Ahiara diocese prompted a rebellion, resigned his see in 2018 “for the good of the Church.” Bishop Okpaleke originally served as a priest in the Diocese of Awka, from which the Diocese of Ekwulobia has been formed.

