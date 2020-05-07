Catholic World News

5 Italians, Spaniards declared venerable; May, June beatifications postponed

May 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis approved decrees on the heroic virtues of three priests and two laity: Father Francesco Caruso, Father Carmelo De Palma, Father Francis Barrecheguren Montagut, Maria de la Concepción Barrecheguren y García, and Matteo Farina.

