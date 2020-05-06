Catholic World News

Priests bring Eucharist “door to door” in Pakistani archdiocese

May 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Sebastian Shaw of Lahore, Pakistan, reported that his priests are bringing the Blessed Sacrament into the streets of the city, blessing homes, and distributing communion literally “door to door.” He said: “We try to fulfill our responsibility to observe social distancing and avoid visiting relatives and friends,” but “we maintain spiritual relationships and mutual comfort.”

