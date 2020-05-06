Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Patriarch disciplines priests who defy order to close churches

May 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: As a result of church closings, “many priests also find themselves in financial straits,” according to the report. “Parish priests must also support a family, which is often quite large.”

