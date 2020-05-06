Catholic World News

Examine impact of virus on African-American communities, bishops urge

May 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our hearts are wounded for the many souls mourned as African American communities across the nation are being disproportionately infected with and dying from the virus that causes COVID-19,” said four bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “We raise our voices to urge state and national leaders to examine the generational and systemic structural conditions that make the new coronavirus especially deadly to African American communities.”

