New Vatican document on care for internal refugees

May 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s dicastery for Integral Human Development has released a new document on pastoral care for internally displaced persons. The document offers “suggestions and guidance for action based on four words: welcome, protect, promote, and integrate.”

