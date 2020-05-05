Catholic World News

Benedict warns of ‘worldwide dictatorship’ of secularism

May 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In a new biography, published this week in Germany, Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI warns against a “worldwide dictatorship of seemingly humanist ideologies,” in which anyone guilty of “resisting this creed is punished by social excommunication.” The former Pope says that critics who have charged him with opposing Pope Francis are engaged in “malicious distortion of the truth.” The biography, by Peter Seewald, will be published in English in two-volumes, with the first due in November.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!