Catholic World News

US marriage rate plunges to lowest level on record

May 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “The U.S. marriage rate fell 6% in 2018, with 6.5 new unions formed for every 1,000 people,” according to the report. “That was the lowest rate since the federal government began keeping data in 1867.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!