Chinese oppression ‘worse than US reported’

May 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The most serious but often overlooked form of religious suppression in China is to make Christians sign a declaration rejecting religion under the threat of denying them government benefits such as pensions,” according to the article, in which Chinese Christians commented on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s new report.

